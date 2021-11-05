Jets S Marcus Maye Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Jets S Marcus Maye will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles during Thursday’s loss to the Colts, according to Brian Costello.

This is disappointing news for Maye, who is in line to be one of the best available free agents next year.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.