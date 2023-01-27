Jets Safeties Coach Marquand Manuel Name To Watch For Panthers DC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel is a name to watch to join Frank Reich’s staff as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator.

According to Fowler, Manuel made a “strong impression” during his interview for the team and while Carolina hasn’t officially made a call on the coordinator job, he is in the mix.

Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.

In 2018, the Falcons’ defense ranked No. 28 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.