Jets Sign 10 Players To Practice Squad

The New York Jets officially signed 10 players to their practice squad on Wednesday including QB Tim Boyle.

The full list includes:

QB Tim Boyle TE Zack Kuntz OL Adam Pankey DL Tanzel Smart DL Marquiss Spencer LB Samuel Eguavoen LB Caleb Johnson S Trey Dean CB Craig James CB Nehemiah Shelton

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster. He signed with the Jets back in April.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 17 games for the Packers, Lions and Bears and completed 66-106 pass attempts for 574 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions.