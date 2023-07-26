Jets Sign Aaron Rodgers To New Two-Year, $75M Guaranteed Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets have signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season.

Pelissero adds that Rodgers had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining on his old deal with the Packers, so he’s taking less money from the Jets.

This new deal is technically a five-year deal that includes two option years to spread out the bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9 million.

Rodgers receives a no-tag clause and a no-trade clause as part of the deal.

Rodgers was under contract through the 2024 season, but carried just a cap figure of $1,215,000 in 2023 to go along with an astronomical $108,815,000 cap figure in 2024, so his contract obviously needed to be addressed.

Rodgers has implied that he could play two years for the Jets. Although, he has admitted that things could change, depending on how things go this season.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.