Jets Sign DB Nehemiah Shelton

The New York Jets announced they have signed DB Nehemiah Shelton to a contract.

In correspondence, the Jets have released TE Neal Johnson.

Shelton, 24, wound up signing with the Jets after going undrafted following the 2023 draft. New York waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to their practice squad.

The Jets released Shelton from their practice squad back in October 2023 and he caught on with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. They brought him back before training camp before waiving him days later.

Throughout his collegiate career at San Jose State, Shelton appeared in 45 games for the Spartans and finished with 195 tackles, 32 passes defended and eight interceptions. He was an all-conference selection in 2021 and 2022.