Jets Sign DE Vinny Curry

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DE/OLB Vinny Curry to a contract.

Ian Rapoport reports that Curry’s one-year deal is worth $1.3 million and includes $1.075 million fully guaranteed. He can make another $7000,000 in incentives for a total of $2 million in 2020.

Curry is someone Jets GM Joe Douglas is quite familiar with from his time in Philadelphia and should add some additional depth to New York’s pass rush.

Curry, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.

