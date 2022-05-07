Jets Sign First-Round CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner

The New York Jets announced that they have signed first-round CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner to a four-year contract.

Gardner, 21, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years in college and at 6-3 possesses the type of rangy build that some teams will find compelling.

Lance Zierlein’s NFL comp for Gardner is Richard Sherman.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



During his three-year college career, Gardner recorded 99 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass defenses in 33 career games.