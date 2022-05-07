Jets Sign First-Round CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner

The New York Jets announced that they have signed first-round CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner to a four-year contract.
.@iamSauceGardner is officially, 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 a Jet!
📰 https://t.co/jgDUob6SId pic.twitter.com/GChGByOgws
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2022
Gardner, 21, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years in college and at 6-3 possesses the type of rangy build that some teams will find compelling.
Lance Zierlein’s NFL comp for Gardner is Richard Sherman.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Gardner recorded 99 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass defenses in 33 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!