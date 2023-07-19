Jets Sign First-Round EDGE Will McDonald IV

The New York Jets have officially signed No. 15 overall pick EDGE Will McDonald IV to a rookie contract, according to Connor Hughes.

This leaves just one unsigned player from the Jets’ 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Will McDonald IV DE Signed 2 43 Joe Tippmann C 4 120 Carter Warren OT Signed 5 143 Israel Abanikanda RB Signed 6 184 Zaire Barnes LB Signed 6 204 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB Signed 7 220 Zack Kuntz TE Signed

McDonald, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Broncos OLB Randy Gregory.

The No. 15 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that includes a $9,725,593 signing bonus and will carry a $3,181,398 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his five-year college career, McDonald appeared in 54 games and made 23 starts. He recorded 123 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.