Jets Sign First-Round EDGE Will McDonald IV

The New York Jets have officially signed No. 15 overall pick EDGE Will McDonald IV to a rookie contract, according to Connor Hughes.
This leaves just one unsigned player from the Jets’ 2023 class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|Signed
|2
|43
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|4
|120
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Signed
|5
|143
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Signed
|6
|204
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|Signed
|7
|220
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Signed
McDonald, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Broncos OLB Randy Gregory.
The No. 15 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that includes a $9,725,593 signing bonus and will carry a $3,181,398 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his five-year college career, McDonald appeared in 54 games and made 23 starts. He recorded 123 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.
