Jets Sign First-Round WR Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets have signed first-round WR Garrett Wilson to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

New York now has all three of their first-round picks under contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed 1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed 1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed 2 Breece Hall RB 3 Jeremy Ruckert TE 4 Max Mitchell OT 4 Micheal Clemons DE

Wilson, 21, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career at OSU, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards receiving to go along with 143 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns over the course of 32 games.