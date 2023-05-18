Jets Sign Fourth-Round OT Carter Warren

The New York Jets officially signed fourth-round OT Carter Warren to a four-year contract on Thursday.
This leaves just two unsigned players from the Jets’ 2023 draft class including:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|2
|43
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|4
|120
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Signed
|5
|143
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Signed
|6
|204
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|Signed
|7
|220
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Signed
Warren, 24, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh. The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him last month.
For his career, Warren appeared in 40 games and made 39 starts at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the course of four seasons.
