Jets Sign Fourth-Round OT Carter Warren

The New York Jets officially signed fourth-round OT Carter Warren to a four-year contract on Thursday.

This leaves just two unsigned players from the Jets’ 2023 draft class including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Will McDonald IV DE 2 43 Joe Tippmann C 4 120 Carter Warren OT Signed 5 143 Israel Abanikanda RB Signed 6 184 Zaire Barnes LB Signed 6 204 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB Signed 7 220 Zack Kuntz TE Signed

Warren, 24, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh. The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him last month.

For his career, Warren appeared in 40 games and made 39 starts at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the course of four seasons.