Jets Sign Fourth-Round WR Arian Smith

The New York Jets announced they have signed fourth-round WR Arian Smith to a rookie contract.

Smith is the sixth Jets’ draft pick to sign. Only second-round TE Mason Taylor has to sign his rookie deal for New York.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 Armand Membou OT Signed 2 42 Mason Taylor TE 3 73 Azareye’h Thomas CB Signed 4 110 Arian Smith WR Signed 4 130 Malachi Moore S Signed 5 162 Francisco Mauigoa LB Signed 5 176 Tyler Baron EDGE Signed

Smith, 23, was a four-star recruit and the No. 9-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bradley, Florida. He committed to Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in 2024.

The Jets used the No. 110 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Smith. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,239,711 contract with a $1,039,711 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Smith appeared in 47 games and recorded 68 catches for 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns.