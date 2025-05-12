Jets Sign Fourth-Round WR Arian Smith

The New York Jets announced they have signed fourth-round WR Arian Smith to a rookie contract.
Smith is the sixth Jets’ draft pick to sign. Only second-round TE Mason Taylor has to sign his rookie deal for New York.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|7
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Signed
|2
|42
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|3
|73
|Azareye’h Thomas
|CB
|Signed
|4
|110
|Arian Smith
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Malachi Moore
|S
|Signed
|5
|162
|Francisco Mauigoa
|LB
|Signed
|5
|176
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
|Signed
Smith, 23, was a four-star recruit and the No. 9-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bradley, Florida. He committed to Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in 2024.
The Jets used the No. 110 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Smith. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,239,711 contract with a $1,039,711 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Smith appeared in 47 games and recorded 68 catches for 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns.
