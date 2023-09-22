Jets Sign G Chris Glaser To Practice Squad, Release RB Xazavian Valladay From Practice Squad

The New York Jets have signed G Chris Glaser to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released RB Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad.

Glaser, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets.

The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts last year and brought him back to the practice squad.

He was re-signed to a futures contract back in January but once again was released during roster cuts.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.