Jets Sign K Anders Carlson & TE Neal Johnson To Futures Deals

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed K Anders Carlson and TE Neal Johnson to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

Carlson signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad last month. San Francisco released him last week and later signed on with the Jets.

In 2024, Anders Carlson appeared in five games and converted 8 of 10 field goal attempts to go along with 9 of 11 extra point tries.