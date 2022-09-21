Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey To Practice Squad, Cut OL Chris Glaser

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday they have signed OL Adam Pankey to the practice squad.

Practice squad move: We've signed OL Adam Pankey and released OL Chris Glaser. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 21, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Jets released OL Chris Glaser from the unit.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler WR Tarik Black WR Irvin Charles TE Kenny Yeboah T Grant Hermanns DL Bradlee Anae DL Jonathan Marshall DL Tanzel Smart LB Hamsah Nasirildeen S Craig James LB Chazz Surratt RB Zonovan Knight OT Eric Smith DB Jimmy Moreland WR Diontae Spencer OL Adam Pankey

Pankey, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in 2017. He was waived by Green Bay coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

Pankey was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a couple of years, aside from a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, before being claimed off waivers by the Dolphins late in 2019.

The Dolphins re-signed Pankey to a one-year deal after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 but he was released coming out of camp and returned to the practice squad. Miami signed him to a futures deal for 2022 but cut him again before the regular season.

For his career, Pankey has appeared in nine games and made one start for the Dolphins in 2019.