Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif & OL Sam Schlueter

The Jets announced that they have signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to their active roster and OL Sam Schlueter to the practice squad.

We've signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the active roster and placed OL Max Mitchell on NFI. We've also signed OL Sam Schlueter to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 7, 2022

Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season in order to use his medical background working as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada while helping to fight COVID-19.

He then opted to pursue the remaining medical requirements for him to become a practicing physician.

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014 out of McGill. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $41.94 million extension that included $14 million guaranteed.

Duvernay-Tardif was set to make a base salary of $6.203 million for the 2020 season when he opted out to work as a medical orderly in Canada during the pandemic. He agreed to a restructured contract that lowered his salary to $2.75 million for 2021.

He was traded to the Jets midseason and played out the rest of his deal.

In 2021, Duvernay-Tardif appeared in eight games for the Jets and made seven starts. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 68 overall guard out of 82 qualifying players.