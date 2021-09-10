Jets Sign OL Ross Pierschbacher To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad.
Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:
- DE Ronald Blair
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- C James Murray
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- G Isaiah Williams
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- S Adrian Colbert
- S Jarrod Wilson
- OL Ross Pierschbacher
Pierschbacher, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp last year.
Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster late last season. Philadelphia just recently released him.
For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington.
