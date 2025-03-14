Jets Sign P Austin McNamara

The New York Jets announced they signed P Austin McNamara to a contract on Friday.

McNamara, 24, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in May 2024. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he’s been a free agent ever since.

During his college career at Texas Tech, McNamara appeared in 60 games and recorded 247 punts for 11,341 yards, averaging 45.9 yards per punt.