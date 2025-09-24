Jets Sign RB Lawrance Toafili

The New York Jets officially signed RB Lawrance Toafili to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Toafili, 23, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 17 running back in his recruiting class. He spent five seasons at Florida State and led the Seminoles in rushing last year.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent in July, but he was cut loose earlier this month.

During his four-year college career, Toafili appeared in 55 games and recorded 340 rushing attempts for 1,895 yards (5.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 92 receptions for 905 yards (9.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.