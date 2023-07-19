Jets Sign Second-Round C Joe Tippmann, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Jets have officially signed No. 43 overall pick C Joe Tippmann to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

The Jets have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Will McDonald IV DE Signed 2 43 Joe Tippmann C Signed 4 120 Carter Warren OT Signed 5 143 Israel Abanikanda RB Signed 6 184 Zaire Barnes LB Signed 6 204 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB Signed 7 220 Zack Kuntz TE Signed

Tippmann, 22, hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana and has appeared in two bowl games for the Badgers. The Jets used the No. 43 overall pick on him.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Packers C Josh Myers.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,359,598 rookie contract that includes a $3,079,708 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,519,927 in 2023.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Tippmann appeared in 27 games and made 23 starts.