Jets Sign Second-Round C Joe Tippmann, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Jets have officially signed No. 43 overall pick C Joe Tippmann to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
OFFICIAL: Welcome to NY, @JoeTippmann!! ✈
📰: https://t.co/HGxJtMX33j pic.twitter.com/Y937XXOtUJ
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023
The Jets have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|Signed
|2
|43
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Signed
|4
|120
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Signed
|5
|143
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Signed
|6
|204
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|Signed
|7
|220
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Signed
Tippmann, 22, hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana and has appeared in two bowl games for the Badgers. The Jets used the No. 43 overall pick on him.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Packers C Josh Myers.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,359,598 rookie contract that includes a $3,079,708 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,519,927 in 2023.
During his four years at Wisconsin, Tippmann appeared in 27 games and made 23 starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!