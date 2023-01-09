Jets Sign Seven To Futures Deals Including QB Chris Streveler

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

Streveler, 28, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for the past two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in February, but waived him in May.

From there, the Jets signed Streveler to a one-year deal in July and he was later added to their practice squad.