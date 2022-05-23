Jets Sign Third-Round TE Jeremy Ruckert

The New York Jets announced they have signed third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert to his rookie contract.
.@Jeremy_Ruckert1 is officially OFFICIALLY a New York Jet ✈️
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2022
He’s the fourth member of the Jets’ 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Signed
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|1
|Jermaine Johnson II
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|4
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
Ruckert, 21, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior at Ohio State in 2021. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.
During his four-year college career, Ruckert appeared in 47 games and made 16 starts for the Buckeyes. He recorded 54 receptions for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!