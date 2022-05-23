Jets Sign Third-Round TE Jeremy Ruckert

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Jets announced they have signed third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert to his rookie contract. 

He’s the fourth member of the Jets’ 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deal. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed
1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed
1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed
2 Breece Hall RB  
3 Jeremy Ruckert TE Signed
4 Max Mitchell OT  
4 Micheal Clemons DE  

 
Ruckert, 21, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior at Ohio State in 2021. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024. 

During his four-year college career, Ruckert appeared in 47 games and made 16 starts for the Buckeyes. He recorded 54 receptions for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

