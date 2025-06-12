Jets Sign Two, Waive Two

The New York Jets announced they have signed G Marquis Hayes and DE Kingsley Jonathan.

In correspondence, the Jets have waived G Zack Bailey and CB Tre Swilling.

Hayes, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January 2024. He was let go and had stints with the Commanders and Packers’ practices squads, but was let go in May after signing a futures deal with Green Bay.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.