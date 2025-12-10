Jets Signed QB Adrian Martinez Among Four Moves

Per Zack Rosenblatt, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that the team signed QB Adrian Martinez to add quarterback depth.

Both Jets QBs Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields missed practice today, leaving just rookie UDFA Brady Cook. He won a competition with Martinez for the third-string job this summer.

The Jets confirmed the news and announced they also signed TE Nick Muse to the practice squad. New York promoted DE Eric Watts and placed DL Tyler Baron on injured reserve.

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Martinez has played in one game for the 49ers and completed one pass for -1 yard.