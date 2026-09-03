Jets Signing C Jordan Meredith To Revised One-Year Deal

Per Over The Cap, the Jets are signing recently acquired C Jordan Meredith to a new one-year contract.

According to Over The Cap, Meredith will get $2 million with $1.9 million guaranteed plus incentives, after previously being on a non-guaranteed $3.52 million deal.

Meredith, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season. He bounced on and off of the team’s practice squad before remaining on the active roster for the entire 2023 season.

The Raiders signed Meredith to a one-year deal for the 2024 season and again for the 2025 season. He then signed a one-year deal to remain with Las Vegas this offseason as a restricted free agent but was traded before final roster cuts to the Jets with a 2029 seventh-round pick for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

In 2025, Meredith appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and made 11 starts at guard.