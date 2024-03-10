Jets Signing CB Isaiah Oliver To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Jets have signed veteran CB Isaiah Oliver, who was released by the 49ers last month, to a one-year deal.

Matt Barrows mentions that the Jets may be looking to use Oliver as a safety instead of a nickel cornerback.

Oliver, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

He caught on with the 49ers last offseason before being released back in February.

In 2023, Oliver appeared in all 17 games and recorded 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.