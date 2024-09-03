Jets Signing CB Michael Carter II To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $33M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets and CB Michael Carter II have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30.75 million extension that can be worth up to $33 million through incentives.
Pelissero notes Carter’s deal includes over $19 million in guarantees. He now becomes the league’s highest-paid nickel corner.
Carter, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Carter appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, nine pass defenses, and one forced fumble.
