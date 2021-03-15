Jets Signing DE Carl Lawson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing Bengals free agent DT Carl Lawson to a contract.

According to Rapoport, Lawson receives a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. The deal can be worth up to $47 million.

Lawson had come up as a potential franchise tag candidate. However, the Bengals declined to tag him, despite

Lawson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and is testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.