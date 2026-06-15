Jets Signing G Joe Tippmann To Four-Year Extension

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are signing G Joe Tippmann to a big four-year extension.

Tippmann, 25, was a second-round pick of the Jets in the 2023 draft out of Wisconsin. He signed a four-year, $8.4 million rookie deal through 2026 and was set to make a base salary of $3.9 million in 2026.

In 2025, Tippmann started 17 games for the Jets at right guard.