Jets Signing RB Kene Nwangwu To Active Roster, Releasing RB Israel Abanikanda

Per Rich Cimini, the Jets are signing RB Kene Nwangwu to the active roster and waiving RB Israel Abanikanda in a corresponding move.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.Nwangwu was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit. 

Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the Saints but was later waived with a failed physical designation before making his way onto the Jets practice squad.

In 2024, Nwangwu has appeared in one game for the Jets and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

