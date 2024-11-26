Jets Signing RB Zonovan Knight To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing RB Zonovan Knight to the practice squad, which will mark his second stint with the team.

Knight, 23, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October 2022. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts last year and caught on with the Lions practice squad. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

The Lions ultimately opted to let him go back in August of this year.

In 2023, Knight appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed three times for 13 yards.