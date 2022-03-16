Jets Signing TE Tyler Conklin

The New York Jets are signing TE Tyler Conklin, according to Mike Garafolo.

New York is obviously placing an emphasis on the tight end position heading into 2022, after signing C.J. Uzomah and now Conklin.

Conklin, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2018. He’s coming off of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract he signed with Minnesota following the draft.

Conklin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Conklin appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings. He hauled in 61 passes for 593 yards, three touchdowns, and one fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.