Jets Signing WR Allen Lazard To Four-Year, $44M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets are signing WR Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the Jets were working to get Lazard under contract and it looks like they stepped up to close the deal.

Lazard has ties to OC Nathaniel Hackett, but the most obvious tie is to current Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly had him on his wishlist of targets to join the Jets.

Lazard, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent last year.

Lazard is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2022, Lazard appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 60 passes for 788 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

