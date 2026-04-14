Colts Sign S Nasir Adderley

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed former Chargers S Nasir Adderley to a contract.

Adderley announced his retirement in March of 2023 but made it clear this offseason he wanted to return to the NFL.

Adderley, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Delaware. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he decided to retire following his rookie contract.

In 2022, Adderley appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 62 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.