Jets Signing WR Josh Reynolds

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing WR Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal.

New York was thin at receiver, so this move helps round out their depth. Rapoport says the contract can be worth up to $5 million and that Jets GM Darren Mougey was familiar with Reynolds from his time with the Broncos.

Reynolds, 30, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve before eventually cutting him. He was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. Jacksonville cut him this offseason.

In 2024, Reynolds appeared in six games for the Broncos and Jaguars, catching 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.