Jets TE Tyler Conklin Thinks Aaron Rodgers Has “A Ton Left In The Tank”

In Week 18, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers found TE Tyler Conklin for Rodgers’ 500th career touchdown, making him the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes.

Despite an uncertain future, Conklin has the utmost faith in Rodgers’ ability to play in the league at this age because of his arm talent, IQ and mobility.

“I think he has a ton left in the tank,” Conklin said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He played in 17 games this year and he battled through a lot of crap that people gotta battle through. But to do it at the age he did it, I think that proves how much he has in the tank. To go out there at 40 years old and play 17 games, to play it the way he did it — I mean, the arm talent and the mind and the mobility is all still there. He was running around, scrambling, throwing touchdowns on the move (Sunday) just like he was 10 years ago. So I think it’s not ever going to be a question of what he has left in the tank. I think it’s just going to be, what does he want to do?”

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.