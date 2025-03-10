Jets Tender ROFR Offer To RFA S Tony Adams

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent S Tony Adams.

We have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on S Tony Adams. — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 10, 2025

The tender will cost the Jets $3.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

This allows the Jets the ability to match any offer sheet Adams signs with another team. However, they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him should they pass on the deal.

Adams, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jets.

Adams managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and he finished out his contract with the team.

In 2024, Adams appeared in 15 games for the Jets making 11 starts and recording 84 tackles, one sacks, an interception and six pass defenses.