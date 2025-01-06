Jets To Interview Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi For GM Vacancy

Per Dianna Russini, the Jets have submitted an interview request for Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their vacant general manager position.

Borgonzi has spent the last 16 years with the Chiefs. He started out as a College Scouting Administrator in Kansas City back in 2009 before being promoted to Manager of Football Operations.

Borgonzi got into scouting in 2011 and was named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting a few years later. He served as the Chiefs’ Director of Football Operations for a season before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.

We will have more on the Jets’ search for a general manager as the news becomes available.