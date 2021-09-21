Jets To Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Adam Schefter reports the New York Jets are waiving S Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday.

The move comes after the team promoted S Adrian Colbert to the active roster.

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year.

In 2020 with the Browns, Redwine played in 15 games, producing 27 tackles, one interception, and 0.5 sacks.