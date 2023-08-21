Jets Tried Out CB Anthony Brown

The New York Jets brought in free agent CB Anthony Brown for a tryout on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown has been testing the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.

