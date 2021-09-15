Jets Waive DB Corey Ballentine From Injured Reserve

The New York Jets officially waived DB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,705,592 contract that includes a $185,592 signing bonus.

The Giants waived Ballentine last year and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York waived him with an injury designation and he reverted to injured reserve soon after.

In 2020, Corey Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Giants and Jets and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.