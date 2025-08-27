Jets Waive Three Players Including WR Tyler Johnson

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have waived WR Tyler Johnson, LB Zaire Barnes and G Marquis Hayes.

Those moves clear space for the three players the Jets claimed on waivers earlier today.

Johnson, 27, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named first-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers but cut him, and he caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after but was released again. Johnson signed a futures deal with the Raiders for the 2023 season but was cut in May and caught on with the Rams, where he has remained the past two seasons.

The Jets signed Johnson to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown.