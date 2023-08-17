Jets Waived OT Yodny Cajuste From IR

The New York Jets officially waived OT Yodny Cajuste from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster. The Patriots initially tendered him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.743 million.

However, New England cut him in May. He caught on with the Jets back in May.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.