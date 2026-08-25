Jets Waiving K Cade York

Zack Rosenblatt reports the Jets are waiving K Cade York.

York, 25, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season, and he caught on with the Titans’ practice squad. New York signed him off Tennessee’s practice squad, and he never appeared in a game for either team.

The Browns re-signed York to a contract and wound up trading him to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, York was later released by the Commanders after one game. York then caught on with the Bengals as an injury replacement.

York had a stint with the Saints on the practice squad in 2025 but didn’t appear in a game. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets at the start of this new league year.

In 2024, York appeared in one game for the Commanders and five for the Bengals. He missed both of his field goal attempts for Washington, but made nine of his 11 attempts in Cincinnati. His longest field goal was 59 yards, and he made 69.2 percent of his kicks for the season.