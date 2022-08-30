Jets Waiving OT Chuma Edoga

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are waiving OT Chuma Edoga on Tuesday as part of their final roster cuts.

Rapoport says a trade didn’t develop for Edoga, with the Cowboys one of the teams reportedly interested on Monday, and the team will instead cut the former third-round pick.

Edoga, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC.

He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Edoga appeared in five games for the Jets, not making any starts.