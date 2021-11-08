Jets Waiving P Thomas Morstead

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are waiving P Thomas Morstead.

Morstead will now be placed on waivers and will be eligible to be claimed by another team.

Morstead, 35, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets in September as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann.

In 2021, Morstead has appeared in seven games for the Jets and punted 23 times with a 48.2 average, placing seven kicks inside the 20 and recording no touchbacks.