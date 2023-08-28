Jets Waiving RB Zonovan Knight

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets are waiving RB Zonovan Knight on Monday as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Knight could garner interest off waivers from other teams.

Knight, 22. wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October.

In 2022, Knight appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards receiving and one touchdown.