Jets Waiving S Adrian Amos

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are waiving S Adrian Amos as the two sides have mutually agreed to part ways.

Amos, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June.

In 2023, Amos has appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 23 tackles.

We will have more news on Amos as it becomes available.