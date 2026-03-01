Jets Want To Add Two, Cost-Effective Veteran Quarterbacks, Might Pursue Jarrett Stidham

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets’ plan at quarterback this offseason is to try to add two veteran quarterbacks, ideally on lower-cost contracts or trades.

Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham is a specific target Cimini mentions, noting Jets GM Darren Mougey was part of the front office when Stidham was brought to Denver.

Cimini also lists Saints QB Spencer Rattler, Eagles QB Tanner McKee and Bears QB Tyson Bagent as options who fit the description the Jets are looking for.

McKee has been linked to the Jets along with Texans QB Davis Mills, and Bagent has reportedly been drawing some solid trade interest this offseason as well.

Stidham, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus when he was traded to the Raiders in 2022 and finished out the season in Las Vegas.

He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos before the 2023 season. He returned on another two-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2023, Stidham appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.