Jets Were Interested In Steelers OC Arthur Smith This Offseason

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets had conversations about bringing former Falcons HC Arthur Smith on board as the offensive play-caller this offseason.

Smith elected to join the Steelers as their offensive coordinator and the Jets struck out in their attempt to land a senior offensive staff member to supersede OC Nathaniel Hackett this offseason.

Hackett will remain the play-caller in large part due to his strong relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers, who has defended the embattled coach this offseason.

Russini notes Rodgers was made aware of the team’s interest in Smith this offseason.

Smith, 41, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.