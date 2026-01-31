Jets Will Hold Second Interview With Greg Roman For OC

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets will reduce their list of offensive coordinator candidates from five to three and plan to interview the finalists in person. The first of these will be former Chargers OC Greg Roman.

Here is a current list of candidates for the Jets’ OC role:

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell (Interviewed) Bills QB coach Ronald Curry (Interviewed) Former Chargers OC Greg Roman (Interviewed) Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells (Interviewed)

While he’s been a longtime trusted assistant to Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh at multiple coaching stops, the wild-card loss to the Patriots exposed Roman and the offense in a way Harbaugh apparently couldn’t ignore, leading to his firing.

Roman, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before being hired by the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on his 2023 deal when he and the team decided to part ways.

He was later hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season under HC Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 12 in yards per game, No. 12 in rushing, No. 18 in passing, and No. 20 in points per game.

We will have more on Roman and the Jets as it becomes available.